Harbour Energy complete drilling of the Dunnottar exploration well

UK North Sea

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has completed the drilling of the Dunnottar exploration well (30/8-4) in licence P2399 in the UK North Sea.

The well reached a total measured depth of 15,639 feet encountering hydrocarbon-bearing intervals in the Palaeocene, Jurassic and Triassic. The commerciality of these marginal accumulations will be assessed.  In the meantime, the well will be plugged and abandoned.

Harbour Energy has a 67 per cent operated interest in P2399 and ENI has a 33 per cent interest in the licence.

