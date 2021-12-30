Harbour Energy complete drilling of the Dunnottar exploration well

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has completed the drilling of the Dunnottar exploration well (30/8-4) in licence P2399 in the UK North Sea.

The well reached a total measured depth of 15,639 feet encountering hydrocarbon-bearing intervals in the Palaeocene, Jurassic and Triassic. The commerciality of these marginal accumulations will be assessed. In the meantime, the well will be plugged and abandoned.

Harbour Energy has a 67 per cent operated interest in P2399 and ENI has a 33 per cent interest in the licence.