Halma Group Chief Executive Andrew Williams to retire

Halma plc (LON:HLMA), the global group of life-saving technology companies, has announced that Andrew Williams has decided to retire as Group Chief Executive next year, after 18 years in the role. He will be succeeded by Marc Ronchetti, Chief Financial Officer, who is today appointed as Chief Executive Designate.

Andrew joined Halma in 1994 and was appointed Chief Executive in 2005. Since then, the Group has delivered consistently strong returns for its shareholders. Under Andrew’s leadership, Halma’s revenues have grown from less than £300m to more than £1.5bn today and has grown into a FTSE 100 global group of around 45 life-saving technology companies.

Marc joined Halma in 2016 as Group Financial Controller and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in 2018. Marc has played a vital role in protecting and evolving the elements of Halma’s Sustainable Growth Model, articulating its purpose and culture, and overseeing around 30 acquisitions.

Before Halma, Marc was Finance Director of the UK operations of Wolseley plc (now Ferguson plc) and prior to that held various group and divisional roles at Inchcape plc.

Marc will continue as Chief Financial Officer, in addition to becoming Chief Executive Designate, until his successor is appointed. Andrew will continue as Halma’s Group Chief Executive and support Marc through the transition process until he takes over as Group Chief Executive on 1 April 2023. A search is underway to identify and appoint a successor to Marc as Chief Financial Officer.

Dame Louise Makin, Chair, said: “Andrew is an outstanding leader who has delivered exceptional value for our stakeholders and transformed Halma into one of Britain’s Most Admired Companies. He will leave a strong, resilient, and agile Group, well placed to address the many opportunities in its markets and deliver superior and sustainable growth through its Sustainable Growth Model. I’d like to thank him personally, and on behalf of the Board, for his substantial contribution to Halma. “After a rigorous selection process, I am delighted that Marc will become Halma’s 4th Chief Executive in 50 years. I look forward to working with him to build on the momentum in the business.”

Andrew said: “It is testament to Halma’s long-term approach to succession planning and the quality of the Halma senior leadership team that the next Group Chief Executive comes from within the business. Marc is an outstanding leader and I look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth handover.”