Halma appoints Steve Gunning as Chief Financial Officer

Halma

Halma plc (LON:HLMA), the global group of life-saving technology companies, has announced the appointment of Steve Gunning as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Steve will join Halma on 16 January 2023 and will be appointed to Halma’s Board at that time.

The appointment enables the orderly transition of the CFO and Group Chief Executive roles at Halma. Steve will succeed current Halma CFO Marc Ronchetti who, as previously announced, was appointed Chief Executive Designate in June 2022 and will move to become Group Chief Executive in April 2023 when Andrew Williams retires from that role.

Steve was most recently CFO of International Airlines Group, the Anglo-Spanish airlines group that was formed through the merger of British Airways (BA) and Iberia. Before that Steve held several senior commercial and finances roles at the group, including CFO of BA and Chief Executive of IAG Cargo. Steve spent the early part of his career working in finance and audit roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Andrew said: “Steve is a proven FTSE 100 CFO and leader, with a focus on building world class finance teams, and is a fantastic addition to Halma. His appointment enables a seamless transition of both the CFO and CEO roles, ensuring that Halma is well positioned to deliver continued success.”

Marc said: “Steve brings a tremendous breadth of experience and I look forward to working with him during the transition period and as part of my leadership team.”

Steve said: “I am delighted to be joining Halma, which is a company I have known and admired for many years. Its purpose – to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day – is highly relevant to the needs of the world today and provides strong opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Steve Gunning will receive a salary of £600,000 per annum, a bonus of up to 180% and Long-Term Incentives of up to 250% of base salary. His company pension contribution is aligned to the UK wider workforce rate of 10.5% of salary.

Steve was previously a Non-Executive Director of First Group plc.

