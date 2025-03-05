Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

GXO Logistics, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$53.70’, now 41.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

GXO Logistics, Inc. with ticker code (GXO) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $70.00 and $39.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $53.70. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.05 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 41.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and the 200 day moving average is $50.44. The market cap for the company is 4.44B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $37.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,259,835,460 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.05, revenue per share of $98.06 and a 2.41% return on assets.

GXO Logistics, Inc. provides contract logistics services. The Company provides its customers with warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce and reverse logistics, and other supply chain services to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions. It offers platforms for outsourced e-commerce logistics, including the e-fulfillment platform in Europe. The Company has three reporting units: Americas and Asia-Pacific; United Kingdom, and Ireland and Continental Europe. The Company operates approximately 979 facilities worldwide totaling 197 million square feet of space, primarily on behalf of large corporations, that have outsourced their warehousing, distribution and other related activities to the Company. The Company serves a range of customers across a range of industries, such as e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods, among others.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    GXO Logistics, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$54.23’, now 38.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    GXO Logistics, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$53.87’, now 30.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    GXO Logistics, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 36.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    GXO Logistics, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 42.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    GXO Logistics, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 49.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    GXO Logistics, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 45.9% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.