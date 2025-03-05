GXO Logistics, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$53.70’, now 41.1% Upside Potential

GXO Logistics, Inc. with ticker code (GXO) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $70.00 and $39.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $53.70. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.05 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 41.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and the 200 day moving average is $50.44. The market cap for the company is 4.44B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $37.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,259,835,460 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.05, revenue per share of $98.06 and a 2.41% return on assets.

GXO Logistics, Inc. provides contract logistics services. The Company provides its customers with warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce and reverse logistics, and other supply chain services to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions. It offers platforms for outsourced e-commerce logistics, including the e-fulfillment platform in Europe. The Company has three reporting units: Americas and Asia-Pacific; United Kingdom, and Ireland and Continental Europe. The Company operates approximately 979 facilities worldwide totaling 197 million square feet of space, primarily on behalf of large corporations, that have outsourced their warehousing, distribution and other related activities to the Company. The Company serves a range of customers across a range of industries, such as e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods, among others.