GXO Logistics, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 42.0% Upside Potential

GXO Logistics, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GXO) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $75.00 and $50.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $65.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at $46.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.0%. The 50 day MA is $49.15 and the 200 day moving average is $51.42. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.49B. The stock price is currently at: $45.97 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,797,535,579 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 51.65, revenue per share of $92.63 and a 2.23% return on assets.

GXO Logistics, Inc. provides contract logistics services. The Company provides its customers with warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce and reverse logistics, and other supply chain services to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions. It offers platforms for outsourced e-commerce logistics, including the e-fulfillment platform in Europe. The Company has three reporting units: Americas and Asia-Pacific; United Kingdom, and Ireland and Continental Europe. The Company operates approximately 979 facilities worldwide totaling 197 million square feet of space, primarily on behalf of large corporations, that have outsourced their warehousing, distribution and other related activities to the Company. The Company serves a range of customers across a range of industries, such as e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods, among others.