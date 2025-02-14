GXO Logistics, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 36.2% Upside Potential

GXO Logistics, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GXO) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $75.00 and $44.00 with the average target price sitting at $58.26. Now with the previous closing price of $42.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.2%. The day 50 moving average is $45.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to $51.06. The company has a market cap of 4.34B. Currently the stock stands at: $36.31 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,911,971,398 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.42, revenue per share of $92.63 and a 2.23% return on assets.

GXO Logistics, Inc. provides contract logistics services. The Company provides its customers with warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce and reverse logistics, and other supply chain services to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions. It offers platforms for outsourced e-commerce logistics, including the e-fulfillment platform in Europe. The Company has three reporting units: Americas and Asia-Pacific; United Kingdom, and Ireland and Continental Europe. The Company operates approximately 979 facilities worldwide totaling 197 million square feet of space, primarily on behalf of large corporations, that have outsourced their warehousing, distribution and other related activities to the Company. The Company serves a range of customers across a range of industries, such as e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods, among others.