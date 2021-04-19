Guild Esports Rocket League team wins RLCS X Spring European Regional

Guild Esports plc (LON:GILD), a global team organisation and lifestyle brand, has announced that it has won its second major trophy after its Rocket League team achieved first-place in the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) EU Spring Regional on 15-18 April 2021.

Guild Esports’ Thomas Binkhorst (‘ThO’), Joseph Kidd (‘Noly’) and David Morrow (‘Deevo’) won first place as part of a three-man squad defeating Aether in the finals, with a continuous peak Sunday broadcast of over 100,000 viewers on Twitch. The winnings of the team came to $30,000.

The results have cemented Guild Esports as one of the top European Rocket League teams, now ranked fourth, securing their place at the next two major Rocket League competitions; the RLCS Season X – Spring: European Major, taking place on May 15-16, with $100,000 in prize money and the RLCS Season X – European Championship, taking place from June 16 – 20, where the top six teams in Europe will be competing for a $400,000 prize pool.

Carleton Curtis, Executive Chairman, said: “Guild Esports continues to go from strength to strength and this latest result has confirmed our Rocket League team to be one of the best in Europe and a true EU championship title contender.”