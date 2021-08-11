Guild Esports Launch pro player team jersey

Guild Esports plc (LON:GILD), a global team organisation and lifestyle brand, has announced the launch of the Company’s official pro player jersey, that will be worn by all of Guild’s pro esports players in fixtures and tournaments.

The jersey will feature the Guild logo designed by acclaimed streetwear designer Fergus Purcell, alongside the logo of Subway, who became Guild’s Official Quick-Service Restaurant Partner following the signing of a two-year multi-million-pound sponsorship deal in March this year.

Future iterations of the jersey will provide opportunities for the Company to generate revenue as it will enable new sponsors to promote themselves via logo placement, helping them to raise awareness for their brand amongst Guild’s fanbase including sought-after but hard to reach Gen Z and millennial audiences.

Guild is increasingly a compelling partner for sponsors as the Company continues to scale and increase its visibility. The Company is one of Europe’s fastest growing esports teams, having achieved a 533% increase in its social media following since 31 March 2021, to reach over one million followers across its aggregate social platforms.

Team jerseys worn by esports players at fixtures are not only seen by live audiences but also online through broadcasts which are streamed globally. The Fortnite FNCS All-Star Showdown, which Guild took part in June this year, was broadcast live to the tournament’s audience of 16.8 million followers across various social media channels. Guild’s jersey will provide sponsors with an opportunity to reach and engage with these significant audiences. According to a report by Newzoo, the global esports audience alone is set to reach 474.0 million by the end of 2021 and grow to 577.2 million in 2024.