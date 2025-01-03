Guidewire Software, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.8% Upside Potential

Guidewire Software, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GWRE) have now 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $231.00 and $135.00 and has a mean target at $208.70. Given that the stocks previous close was at $168.58 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 23.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $186.89 while the 200 day moving average is $151.70. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 14.16B. The stock price is currently at: $169.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,525,730,327 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 458.11, revenue per share of $11.92 and a -1.55% return on assets.

Guidewire Software, Inc. is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. The Company’s platform combines core operations, digital engagement, analytics, and artificial intelligence applications delivered as a cloud service or self-managed software. Its core operational services and products include InsuranceSuite Cloud, InsuranceNow, and InsuranceSuite for self-managed installations. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is a configurable and scalable product, delivered as a service and primarily comprised of three core applications, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud. The Company’s InsuranceNow is a cloud-based application that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is hosted on Amazon Web Services and managed by its internal cloud operations team. The Company’s Data Platform collects data from InsuranceSuite Cloud and InsuranceNow, as well as other internal and external sources.