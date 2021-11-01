Twitter
GSTechnologies Update on the Proposed Acquisition of Angra Limited

GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Limited (LON:GST), the fintech and information technology solutions company, has today announced an update regarding the Company’s conditional agreement to acquire the whole of the issued share capital of Angra Limited, a UK-based foreign exchange and payment services company, as announced on 5 October 2021.

As previously announced, completion of the Acquisition was conditional, inter alia, on final due diligence and also on GSTechnologies obtaining approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the change of control of Angra, a regulated entity.  The Company is pleased to report the satisfactory conclusion of the due diligence exercise and that the Acquisition is now only conditional on the FCA granting approval for the change of control of Angra.

Further announcements will be made in due course as appropriate.

