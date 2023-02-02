GSK’s Jesduvroq receives FDA approval for anaemia of chronic kidney disease

GSK plc (LON/NYSE:GSK) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Jesduvroq (daprodustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), for the once-a-day treatment of anaemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least four months. Jesduvroq is the first innovative medicine for anaemia treatment in over 30 years and the only HIF-PHI approved in the US, providing a new oral, convenient option for patients in the US with anaemia of CKD on dialysis.

Tony Wood, President and Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said: “Over the last several decades, there has been little innovation in anaemia of CKD. We are proud to have developed Jesduvroq as a new oral treatment where there is a patient desire for more options.”

The FDA approval is based on results from the ASCEND-D trial, assessing the efficacy and safety of Jesduvroq for the treatment of anaemia of CKD in patients on dialysis. Results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine with additional results published in the New England Journal of Medicine supplementary appendix.

CKD is an increasing global health burden affecting 700 million patients worldwide, with an estimated one in seven patients also developing anaemia. When left untreated or undertreated, anaemia of CKD is associated with poor clinical outcomes and leads to a substantial burden on patients and healthcare systems. There is an unmet need for oral treatment options with efficacy and safety comparable to current treatments.

LaVarne Burton, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Kidney Fund, said: “Anaemia of CKD can be a debilitating condition that is challenging to manage. This news means that patients on dialysis who are living with anaemia of CKD now have another treatment option to help manage their anaemia.”

A marketing authorisation application for daprodustat is currently under review with the European Medicines Agency, with a regulatory decision anticipated in the first half of 2023. In June 2020, daprodustat tablets were approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for the treatment of patients with anaemia of CKD. In Japan, the brand name for daprodustat is Duvroq, where it is the market leader and preferred HIF-PHI.

