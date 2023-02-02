Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

GSK’s Jesduvroq receives FDA approval for anaemia of chronic kidney disease

GSK

GSK plc (LON/NYSE:GSK) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Jesduvroq (daprodustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), for the once-a-day treatment of anaemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least four months. Jesduvroq is the first innovative medicine for anaemia treatment in over 30 years and the only HIF-PHI approved in the US, providing a new oral, convenient option for patients in the US with anaemia of CKD on dialysis.

Tony Wood, President and Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said: “Over the last several decades, there has been little innovation in anaemia of CKD. We are proud to have developed Jesduvroq as a new oral treatment where there is a patient desire for more options.” 

The FDA approval is based on results from the ASCEND-D trial, assessing the efficacy and safety of Jesduvroq for the treatment of anaemia of CKD in patients on dialysis. Results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine with additional results published in the New England Journal of Medicine supplementary appendix.

CKD is an increasing global health burden affecting 700 million patients worldwide, with an estimated one in seven patients also developing anaemia. When left untreated or undertreated, anaemia of CKD is associated with poor clinical outcomes and leads to a substantial burden on patients and healthcare systems. There is an unmet need for oral treatment options with efficacy and safety comparable to current treatments.

LaVarne Burton, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Kidney Fund, said: Anaemia of CKD can be a debilitating condition that is challenging to manage. This news means that patients on dialysis who are living with anaemia of CKD now have another treatment option to help manage their anaemia.”

A marketing authorisation application for daprodustat is currently under review with the European Medicines Agency, with a regulatory decision anticipated in the first half of 2023. In June 2020, daprodustat tablets were approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for the treatment of patients with anaemia of CKD. In Japan, the brand name for daprodustat is Duvroq, where it is the market leader and preferred HIF-PHI.

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.