GSK welcomes yesterday’s ruling by the MDL Court on Zantac

In response to yesterday’s court ruling in the Zantac federal Multi-District Litigation (MDL) in the U.S., GSK plc (LON:GSK) has issued the following statement:

GSK welcomes yesterday’s ruling by the MDL Court. Following the 12 epidemiological studies conducted looking at human data regarding the use of ranitidine, the scientific consensus is that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer. Yesterday’s ruling reflects the state of that science and ensured that unreliable and litigation-driven science did not enter the federal courtroom.

In excluding plaintiffs’ epidemiological evidence and expert testimony based on their deficiencies and unreliability, the Court has dismissed all MDL cases alleging the five remaining cancers in the MDL (liver, bladder, pancreatic, esophageal, and stomach). GSK will continue to defend itself vigorously, including against all claims brought at the state level.

Further information regarding the litigation can be found in GSK’s 11 August 2022 and 16 August 2022 statements, and in its third quarter results press release issued on 2 November 2022. These are available on www.gsk.com.