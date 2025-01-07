Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

GSK Plc’s ADC receives US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation

GSK
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

GSK plc has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for GSK5764227 (GSK’227), its B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) being evaluated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma (bone cancer) who have progressed on at least two prior lines of therapy. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation aims to expedite the development and review of drugs with the potential to treat a serious condition and where preliminary clinical evidence may indicate substantial improvement over currently available therapy.[1] This is the third regulatory designation for GSK’227, following the European Medicines Agency’s decision to grant Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation and the FDA’s decision to grant Breakthrough Therapy Designation for relapsed or refractory extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer in August 2024 and December 2024, respectively.[2],[3]  

·   Regulatory designation based on promising early data in this rare bone cancer

·   Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted to drugs with potential to show improvement for serious conditions

·   There are no FDA-approved treatments for patients with osteosarcoma who have progressed on two prior lines of therapy 

Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, R&D, GSK, said: “This latest regulatory designation for GSK’227 exemplifies the potential of our targeted ADC in patients with difficult to treat cancers. For patients with relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma, there is an urgent unmet medical need with no approved treatment options once the cancer returns a second time, and chemotherapy provides limited benefit in this setting.”

The US FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation is supported by data from the ARTEMIS-002 study. This is a phase II, open-label, randomised, multi-centre, clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of GSK’227 in patients with relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma and other unresectable bone and soft tissue sarcomas, conducted by Hansoh Pharma. More than 60 patients were enrolled, including 42 patients with osteosarcoma. Results from ARTEMIS-002 were presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.[4] Last year, GSK acquired exclusive worldwide rights (excluding China’s mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) from Hansoh Pharma to progress clinical development and commercialisation of GSK’227. GSK recently began a global phase I trial (NCT06551142) as a part of the development plan to support a registrational pathway for GSK’227.

Osteosarcoma mainly affects children and young adults and is the most common primary bone cancer, accounting for 20-40% of all bone cancers.[5] It is a rare disease with an annual incidence of 3.3 patients per million in the US, representing less than 1% of all new cancer diagnoses.[6],[7] Approximately 20-30% of patients who present with localised (non-metastatic) osteosarcoma and 80% of those who present with metastatic osteosarcoma experience relapsed or refractory disease.[8] Following first-line chemotherapy, treatment options for patients with relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma are severely limited, with no clear standard of care available.[9] After patients progress on two prior lines of treatment, options become even more limited, with no approved therapies.

References

[1] US Food and Drug Administration. Breakthrough Therapy. Available at: https://www.fda.gov/patients/fast-track-breakthrough-therapy-accelerated-approval-priority-review/breakthrough-therapy

[2] GSK. GSK receives US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate in relapsed or refractory extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer. Available at: https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/gsk-receives-us-fda-breakthrough-therapy-designation/.

[3] GSK. GSK’s B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, GSK’227, receives EMA Priority Medicines (PRIME) Designation in relapsed extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer. Available at: https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/b7-h3-targeted-antibody-drug-conjugate-receives-ema-priority-medicines-designation-in-relapsed-extensive-stage-small-cell-lung-cancer/.

[4] Lu Xie et al., ARTEMIS-002: Phase 2 study of HS-20093 in patients with relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma JCO 42, 11507-11507(2024).

DOI:10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.11507

[5] Valery PC, Laversanne M, Bray F. Bone cancer incidence by morphological subtype: a global assessment. Cancer Causes Control. 2015;26(8):1127-39.

[6] Cole S, Gianferante DM, Zhu B, et al. Osteosarcoma: A surveillance, epidemiology, and end results program-based analysis from 1975 to 2017. Cancer. 2022;128(11):2107-18.

[7] Mirabello L, Troisi RJ, Savage SA. International osteosarcoma incidence patterns in children and adolescents, middle ages and elderly persons. Int J Cancer. 2009;125(1):229-34.

[8] Durfee RA, Mohammed M, Luu HH. Review of Osteosarcoma and Current Management. Rheumatol Ther. 2016 Dec;3(2):221-243. doi: 10.1007/s40744-016-0046-y. Epub 2016 Oct 19. PMID: 27761754; PMCID: PMC5127970.

[9] National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). NCCN clinical practice guidelines in oncology (NCCN Guidelines): bone cancer. August 20, 2024. Version 1.2025. Accessed 24 October 2024. https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/bone.pdf.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    GSK

    GSK Plc’s Nucala approved in China as a treatment for CRSwNP

    GSK's Nucala has been approved in China as an add-on treatment for CRSwNP, marking the first anti-IL-5 therapy for adults with this chronic condition.
    Broker Ratings

    GSK plc 22.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    GSK Plc

    GSK Plc FIRST trial meetss primary endpoint in ovarian cancer

    GSK reports success in phase III trial of Zejula and Jemperli for advanced ovarian cancer, achieving significant progression-free survival improvement.
    GSK

    GSK Plc receives US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation

    GSK's Jemperli receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for treating locally advanced dMMR/MSI-H rectal cancer, expediting crucial development.
    Broker Ratings

    GSK plc 17.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    GSK

    GSK Plc Nucala COPD submission accepted by FDA

    GSK announces FDA review of Nucala for COPD treatment following successful MATINEE study data, aiming to be the first approved monthly biologic.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.