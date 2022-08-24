GSK Elizabeth McKee Anderson as a Non-Executive Director

GSK plc (LON:GSK) has announced that Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson will join the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2022.

Liz brings significant experience in commercial biopharmaceuticals and is a seasoned biotech board member. She previously served as Worldwide Vice President and commercial leader in infectious diseases and vaccines and also for immunology and oncology at Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and as Vice President and General Manager at Wyeth Vaccines. Liz is currently a Board member of; BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Insmed, Inc., and Aro Biotherapeutics Company. She was also previously a Board member of Bavarian Nordic A/S and of Huntsworth Plc. Liz also serves on the Board of Trustees of The Wistar Institute, a leading biomedical research organisation in the US.

Liz’s appointment follows the announcement in July 2022, that Dr Laurie Glimcher has advised the Company of her intention to retire from the Board on 13 October 2022 after over 5 years as a Non-Executive Director and designated Scientific and Medical Expert.

Notes:

1. The appointment of Elizabeth McKee Anderson was made by the Board on the recommendation of the Nominations & Corporate Governance Committee. The Committee conducted an extensive search and selection process for this appointment, using an external search firm, which is a signatory of the Voluntary Code of Conduct for Executive Search Firms. The external search firm provided a diverse list of candidates who were approached, evaluated and interviewed, against an agreed set of criteria aligned to the Board’s target skills matrix. 2. The Board has determined that Elizabeth McKee Anderson is an independent Non-Executive Director in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code. 3. Ms McKee Anderson will receive the standard basic fee for a Non-Executive Director of £95,000 per annum. (Ms McKee Anderson will be required to build towards a share ownership requirement of GSK shares in accordance with the Company’s shareholder approved Non-Executive remuneration policy). 4. Ms McKee Anderson has also been appointed a member of the Audit & Risk and Remuneration committees. 5. Ms McKee Anderson does not have a service contract. She has a letter of appointment which may be viewed by contacting the Company Secretary at the Company’s registered office. 6. There are no further disclosures to be made in respect of Ms McKee Anderson’s appointment under Listing Rule 9.6.13R. 7. As of 1 September 2022 the Board of GSK will comprise: Sir Jonathan SymondsNon-Executive ChairEmma WalmsleyChief Executive OfficerIain MackayChief Financial OfficerCharles BancroftSenior Independent Non-Executive DirectorElizabeth McKee AndersonIndependent Non-Executive DirectorDr Hal BarronNon-Executive DirectorDr Anne BealIndependent Non-Executive DirectorDr Hal DietzIndependent Non-Executive DirectorDr Jesse GoodmanIndependent Non-Executive DirectorDr Laurie Glimcher*Independent Non-Executive DirectorUrs RohnerIndependent Non-Executive DirectorDr Vishal SikkaIndependent Non-Executive Director

*Retires from the Board on 13 October 2022.