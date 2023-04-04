Gresham House plc 80.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Gresham House plc with ticker (LON:GHE) now has a potential upside of 80.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 1,400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Gresham House plc share price of 775 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 80.6%. Trading has ranged between 664 (52 week low) and 1,020 (52 week high) with an average of 23,871 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £295,437,015.



Gresham House plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist alternative asset manager. The Company provides investors with a range of investment products, across real assets, public equity and private equity. The Company’s segments include Real Assets, Strategic Equity and Central. The Real Assets division includes forestry, new energy and sustainable infrastructure and real estate business. Its Strategic Equity division includes public and private equity. Its Central segment includes the general income created and costs incurred by the central functions of the business. Its investment solutions aim to meet investors’ long-term objectives while also positively contributing to society and its environment. It offers funds, direct investments and tailored solutions, including co-investment, across a range of sustainable investment strategies. The Company manages assets on behalf of institutions, family offices, charities and endowments, private individuals and their advisers.







