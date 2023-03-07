Greggs plc appoints Nigel Mills as independent non-executive director

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) this morning announced that it has appointed Nigel Mills as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect. The Board intends that Nigel will become Senior Independent Director following the close of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 17 May 2023 when Sandra Turner steps down from the Board. From the date of his appointment as a director Nigel joins the Audit, Remuneration and Nominations Committees.

Nigel had a distinguished executive career having been Chief Executive at Hoare Govett and Chair of Corporate Broking at Citi Group, advising a wide range of companies including a significant number within the Consumer sector. He currently holds the Senior Independent Director role at both John Wood Group PLC and at Persimmon plc, where he was also acting Chair during 2018.