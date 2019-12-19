Greencore Group Appoint Mr. Gordon Hardie to board

Greencore Group (LON: GNC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Gordon Hardie as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 February 2020.

Mr. Hardie (56) brings to the Board a wealth of executive and non-executive experience and expertise from a 30 year career in the global food and fast moving consumer goods industries.

Mr. Hardie recently retired from Bunge Ltd (BG NYSE), a global agri-food business, where he served as President of Bunge Food & Ingredients since 2011. Prior to Bunge Ltd, Mr Hardie served as Managing Director of Goodman Fielder Bakeries Australia / New Zealand.

Since 2015, Mr Hardie serves as a Non-Executive Director at Owens-Illinois Inc. (O-I NYSE), the global leader in glass packaging for the food and beverage industries and serves also as Chair of its Risk Oversight Committee.

Mr. Hardie previously served as Chairman of Bunge Loders Croklaan B.V (Holland), Chairman of Walter Rau Neusser A.G.(Germany), Non-Executive Director of Z.T Kruswizca (Poland), and Non-Executive Director of Foodbank New South Wales (Australia).

Mr Hardie also is a member on the North American Advisory Board of the Smurfit Graduate School of Business.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Gary Kennedy, Chairman of Greencore Group, said:

“We are delighted that Gordon is joining the Board. His in-depth business to business and business to consumer experience in the food and consumer goods industries, as well as his executive and non-executive experience in a wide range of functions, geographies and growth stages will be very valuable, as we continue to drive the Group forward.”

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Non-Executive Director, Mr. John Moloney, will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled for 28 January 2020. John joined the Board in February 2013 and with his broad set of skills, experience and expertise, has been instrumental in setting the Board’s strategy over his tenure.

Commenting on John’s forthcoming retirement Mr. Gary Kennedy said:

“On behalf of the Group and the Board, I would like to thank John sincerely for his outstanding dedication and contribution to the Group over the past seven years. John has been an exceptional Non-Executive Director and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Also commenting on the forthcoming retirement, Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Coveney said , “In his seven years on the Board, John has provided invaluable support, counsel and at times robust challenge to me and the executive team. He knows every corner of the global food industry, has a passion for growth, and has made Greencore a better business and me a better leader and we wish him well.”

The aforementioned Board changes mark the commencement of the Board refreshment as outlined in the FY19 Annual Report.