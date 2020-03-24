Greencore Group Appoint Emma Hynes as New CFO

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has this morning announced the appointment of Emma Hynes as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer with effect from 19 May 2020. The appointment of Emma follows the announcement last month of Eoin Tonge’s departure from Greencore in May 2020.

Emma Hynes

Emma has held a number of senior finance roles during her career, including more latterly as Chief Financial Officer of Press Up Entertainment Group. Prior to joining Press Up Entertainment Group in 2019, Emma spent over 11 years with Greencore in a variety of finance leadership roles. Emma’s most recent role at Greencore was Group Finance Director where she led a large finance function responsible for financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, financing and capital management, treasury, tax, strategic finance projects, and corporate activity. In order to ensure an orderly transition, Emma will join Greencore as Chief Financial Officer Designate on 6 April 2020.

Emma holds an MBA from Dublin City University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ireland.

Speaking of the appointment, Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore Group said: “We are delighted that Emma is returning to Greencore having gained invaluable experience with an external company. Emma was an outstanding finance leader during her tenure with us and has an in-depth knowledge of both the Group and the food and beverage sector. I greatly look forward to working with her.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn