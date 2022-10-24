Green news: AMTE Power, Eden Research, Dialight plc, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Tirupati Graphite, CyanConnode

DirectorsTalk Green News and our Sustainability and Green stocks website contains exclusive content on some of the fastest growing London-listed and Green Economy Mark companies and sectors that are contributing to a more sustainable world. This article covers a selection of our most popular recent Green news stories.

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE), is a recognised brand in the production of high-quality lithium-ion batteries across a range of markets including automotive, aerospace, defence and energy storage.

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free formulation technology for use in the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Dialight plc (LON:DIA), the global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON FAR) a low-cost Vanadium producer emerging in Kazakstan.

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR), the specialist graphite and graphene company developing sustainable new age materials

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (LON: CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications.