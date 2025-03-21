Great Portland Estates Plc hosting Investor & Analyst Zoom session today

Great Portland Estates plc (LON:GPE) will today host an Investor & Analyst Zoom session to provide a deeper dive into its latest Flex office activities.

The presentation will be hosted online by Toby Courtauld, GPE Chief Executive, Nick Sanderson, GPE Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Simon Rowley, Director of Flex Workspaces. The team’s key messages include:

· Strong operational momentum; compelling investment case

o New deliveries leasing faster and for more than underwrite

o Adding to future growth; new accretive acquisition under offer

· Unique Flex offer; premium Fully Managed spaces (not co-working)

o Quality customers; predominantly corporates & ex Cat A occupiers

o Team & infrastructure in place; clusters forming; economies of scale

o Delivering growing and outsized returns

o Significant income and value growth to come

The slides for this presentation will be hosted via a Zoom session today, Friday 21 March at 2pm.

A recording of the session and our presentation will also be available on the Great Portland Estates website here Investors | GPE after the event. No new material is being disclosed.