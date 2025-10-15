Great Portland Estates granted planning approval for St Thomas Yard redevelopment

Great Portland Estates plc (LON:GPE) has announced that Southwark Council has resolved to grant planning permission for the high-quality redevelopment of St Thomas Yard, SE1 (previously known as New City Court).

The retrofit-first proposals, designed by Orms, are to retain and re-use the existing 1980s building’s primary structure, significantly reducing embodied carbon and waste, and add five storeys to create a 11 storey office building with balconies and extensive landscaped roof terraces. Across the site, the total net area will increase from approximately 100,000 sq ft to 190,000 sq ft. The redevelopment will retain the historic frontages to St Thomas Street and restore the listed Georgian terrace.

James Shipton, Senior Development Manager, commented: “We are delighted to have secured Southwark Council’s Planning Committee’s resolution to grant planning permission for this transformative re-use project, which reflects our confidence in the strength of the London office market and extends GPE’s investment in this prime location, following our successful projects at The Delft and Woolyard. Our vision is to create a best-in-class workspace that not only meets the needs of today’s businesses but also sets new standards in sustainability, design and customer experience.”

Simon Whittaker, Director at Orms, said: “St Thomas Yard is a significant project set to revitalise an under-used site across the road from the major transport hub at London Bridge Station. Our scheme adds to what already exists on the site, re-using all of the concrete frame of the current building to deliver high-quality office accommodation, refurbishing a terrace of Georgian Town Houses to provide affordable workspace, and making significant improvements to the streetscape and greenery of the local area.”

The development is expected to commence in summer 2026, completing late 2028.