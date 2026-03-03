Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Graphite’s Strategic Importance Sharpens

Tirupati Graphite

Graphite has become one of the more consequential materials in the global shift towards electrification. Once regarded primarily as an industrial input for steelmaking and refractories, it now occupies a central position in the lithium ion battery supply chain.

The defining feature of the graphite market is its role as the dominant anode material in lithium ion batteries. Each electric vehicle battery requires a significant volume of graphite, exceeding the quantity of lithium itself by weight. As electric vehicle production scales and energy storage installations expand, graphite demand is rising in parallel. Market analysis indicates that the global graphite market is valued in the low double digit billions of US dollars and is projected to grow at a high single digit compound annual rate over the coming years.

This battery driven growth overlays a base of established industrial demand. Graphite continues to be used in steel production to enhance carbon content, in brake linings and clutch systems, and in high temperature applications where its thermal stability is valued. These uses provide continuity of consumption, but incremental growth is clearly anchored in energy transition technologies.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Graphite’s Strategic Importance Sharpens

Graphite demand is rising with battery production, while supply concentration and policy shifts are reshaping its investment profile.

Graphite’s expanding industrial footprint and strategic importance

Graphite’s blend of traditional industrial demand and growing battery use makes it a strategically relevant material for long term investors.

Graphite sector gains strategic momentum as battery markets expand

Graphite demand is rising fast, integrated producers like Tirupati are well positioned as energy markets scale.

Tirupati Graphite targets Mozambique expansion as battery demand drows

Tirupati Graphite is advancing two major projects in Mozambique to supply growing global demand for battery-grade graphite.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite secures noteholder approval for CLN amendments

Tirupati Graphite confirms that all proposed amendments to its existing Convertible Loan Notes, announced on 10 December 2025, have been approved by the requisite majorities of noteholders, meeting a further condition to completion of the related equity placing.

Graphite sector gains strategic backing amid battery demand surge

Governments are fast-tracking graphite supply to meet battery demand and reduce import reliance.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple