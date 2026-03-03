Graphite’s Strategic Importance Sharpens

Graphite has become one of the more consequential materials in the global shift towards electrification. Once regarded primarily as an industrial input for steelmaking and refractories, it now occupies a central position in the lithium ion battery supply chain.

The defining feature of the graphite market is its role as the dominant anode material in lithium ion batteries. Each electric vehicle battery requires a significant volume of graphite, exceeding the quantity of lithium itself by weight. As electric vehicle production scales and energy storage installations expand, graphite demand is rising in parallel. Market analysis indicates that the global graphite market is valued in the low double digit billions of US dollars and is projected to grow at a high single digit compound annual rate over the coming years.

This battery driven growth overlays a base of established industrial demand. Graphite continues to be used in steel production to enhance carbon content, in brake linings and clutch systems, and in high temperature applications where its thermal stability is valued. These uses provide continuity of consumption, but incremental growth is clearly anchored in energy transition technologies.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India.