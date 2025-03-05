Graphic Packaging Holding Company Share Price Target ‘$31.40’, now 20.1% Upside Potential

Graphic Packaging Holding Company with ticker code (GPK) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $36.80 and $27.00 with the average share target price sitting at $31.40. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $26.15 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 20.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $27.12 while the 200 day moving average is $28.17. The market cap for the company is 7.75B. The current share price for the company is: $25.83 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,311,364,713 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.96, revenue per share of $28.97 and a 6.42% return on assets.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of fiber-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage, food service and other consumer products companies. Its segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes over seven North American paperboard mills that produce primarily solid bleached sulfate, coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board. Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, primarily folding cartons, sold to consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, and cups, lids and food containers sold to food service companies and quick-service restaurants serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, primarily folding cartons, sold to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets including healthcare and beauty in Europe.