Graphic Packaging Holding Company – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.3% Upside Potential

Graphic Packaging Holding Company which can be found using ticker (GPK) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $36.80 and $27.00 calculating the average target price we see $32.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at $27.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The day 50 moving average is $28.20 and the 200 moving average now moves to $28.22. The market cap for the company is 8.44B. Currently the stock stands at: $28.12 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,814,325,568 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.02, revenue per share of $29.33 and a 6.74% return on assets.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of fiber-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage, food service and other consumer products companies. Its segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes over seven North American paperboard mills that produce primarily solid bleached sulfate, coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board. Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, primarily folding cartons, sold to consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, and cups, lids and food containers sold to food service companies and quick-service restaurants serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, primarily folding cartons, sold to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets including healthcare and beauty in Europe.