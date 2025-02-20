Follow us on:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Share Price Target ‘$31.40’, now 16.1% Upside Potential

Graphic Packaging Holding Company with ticker code (GPK) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $36.80 and $27.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $31.40. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $27.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and the 200 day MA is $28.20. The market cap for the company is 8.11B. The stock price is currently at: $27.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,412,774,953 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.5, revenue per share of $28.97 and a 6.28% return on assets.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of fiber-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage, food service and other consumer products companies. Its segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes over seven North American paperboard mills that produce primarily solid bleached sulfate, coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board. Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, primarily folding cartons, sold to consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, and cups, lids and food containers sold to food service companies and quick-service restaurants serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, primarily folding cartons, sold to CPG companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets including healthcare and beauty in Europe.

