Grainger plc CFO Vanessa Simms to join Land Securities Group

28th October 2020

Grainger plc (LON:GRI), the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, has announced that Vanessa Simms, Chief Financial Officer, has advised the Board of her intention to leave Grainger plc to take up the role of Chief Financial Officer of Land Securities Group PLC (LON:LAND). She will leave Grainger no later than the 1st June 2021 and, in the meantime, will continue to play a full and active role in the business.

The Board will now begin the formal process to appoint a successor and the Company will provide an update as and when appropriate.

Helen Gordon, Chief Executive, Grainger plc,

“We would like to thank Vanessa for her tremendous contribution to Grainger over the past 4½ years. She has been a key member of the Grainger team in the successful development of our PRS strategy. We wish her all the best for the future in her new role.”

