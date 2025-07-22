GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX): Analyst Consensus and a 32.98% Upside Potential

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), a key player in the healthcare sector, operates within the Health Information Services industry. With its headquarters in Santa Monica, California, GoodRx is well-known for its price comparison platform that helps consumers in the United States save on prescription drug purchases. The company also extends its services to include telehealth and a suite of healthcare products for pets.

As of the latest trading session, GoodRx’s stock is priced at $4.75, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.01% from the previous close. This positions the stock near the lower end of its 52-week range of $3.74 to $9.05, indicating potential for significant upward movement. Analysts have set a target price range of $4.00 to $9.00, with an average target of $6.32, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%.

GoodRx’s current market capitalization stands at $1.7 billion. Despite the lack of a trailing P/E ratio due to unspecified net income figures, the forward P/E at 10.36 indicates investor expectations of earnings growth. Revenue growth, albeit modest at 2.60%, combined with a positive EPS of 0.07, highlights the company’s ability to generate earnings in a competitive market. The company’s free cash flow of $74.77 million underscores its capacity to sustain operations and invest in future growth.

The company’s Return on Equity (ROE) is 4.43%, suggesting moderate efficiency in generating returns from shareholders’ equity. However, the absence of a dividend yield and the payout ratio at 0.00% indicate that GoodRx is currently reinvesting earnings back into the company rather than distributing them to shareholders.

Analyst sentiment towards GoodRx is cautiously optimistic. Out of the ratings, 8 are ‘Buy’, 7 are ‘Hold’, and only 1 is a ‘Sell’. This split suggests confidence in the stock’s ability to appreciate, albeit with some caution regarding market conditions or company-specific challenges.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 28.17 suggests that it is currently in the oversold territory, potentially indicating an opportunity for investors considering entry points. However, the stock is trading below its 200-day moving average of $4.85, which may signal a longer-term downward trend that investors should watch closely. The MACD and signal line values, close but trailing, indicate that the stock might be poised for a change in momentum.

GoodRx’s business model, centered around cost-saving tools for prescription medications, remains vital as healthcare costs continue to be a significant concern for consumers. The company’s ability to innovate, particularly in telehealth and animal health, could provide additional revenue streams and bolster its market position.

For investors, GoodRx offers a blend of potential upside with a note of caution due to its current valuation metrics and market positioning. Those willing to navigate these dynamics might find value in the company’s strategic initiatives and market presence. As always, monitoring upcoming financial results and market trends will be crucial in making informed investment decisions regarding GDRX.