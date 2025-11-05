Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Golden Matrix’s Latin America pivot gains traction

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix delivered third‑quarter revenue of US$47.3 million, up from US$41.0 million a year ago, and achieved a net profit of roughly US$0.4 million after previously reporting a net loss of US$3.3 million. A margin of 56% on gross profit (US$26.4 million) reveals improved cost discipline and scalable platform leverage.

Crucially, the company emphasises that Latin America has been a “key influence” this quarter. In its core operator brand Meridianbet, which operates in Brazil and European jurisdictions, revenues climbed 26% year‑on‑year to US$32.5 million. Online casino gross gaming revenue rose 30% to US$14.6 million, spurred by turnover growth of 35 per cent to US$485 million. Sports betting revenue advanced 25% to US$13.3 million, while new player registrations jumped 70% and total depositors rose 25 per cent. These are strong user‑engagement signals that suggest market momentum beyond one‑off promotions.

On the B2B side, Golden Matrix’s platform division, GMAG, generated steady revenue of US$3.5 million, with growth exceeding 40% in emerging regions (notably Brazil and Mexico) as the business added 12 new game providers through an AI‑driven integration initiative. The operator further flagged that this upgrade is expected to boost the operator count by 10% in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, its raffle business RKings reported US$7.4 million revenue (up 14%) aided by a new CRM rollout planned for completion in Q4, targeting better lifetime customer value.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix insider Aleksandar Milovanović reports conversion of $500,000 post-closing cash consideration into common stock

Golden Matrix announced that insider Aleksandar Milovanović has converted $500,000 of post-closing cash consideration into common stock under the MeridianBet acquisition agreement.

Golden Matrix reports record August revenue of $17.8m, up 18% year-on-year

Golden Matrix posted record August revenues of $17.8m, up 18% from last year, with July revenues also rising 24% to $15.7m. Strong performance came from Meridianbet’s sports betting and RKings’
Golden Matrix Group

Spotlight on Golden Matrix’s (GMGI) Raffle Powerhouses: RKings & Classics for a Cause

Discover how Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) is transforming the gaming landscape with innovative raffle models, driving growth and engagement in FY2024.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix posts record 2024 results with 63% revenue growth

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) reports record growth for FY 2024, achieving 63% revenue increase, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and AI advancements.
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet Strengthens African Footprint with Nigerian Expansion in $2 Billion Betting Market

As Meridianbet continues to scale its operations in Nigeria, it is well-positioned to redefine the gaming experience
Golden Matrix Group

Meridianbet’s AI-Powered Innovation Earns Spot on Oracle’s Global Tech Map

Meridianbet earns recognition on Oracle’s Global Reference Page for its AI-driven betting innovations, highlighting its leadership in customer engagement.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple