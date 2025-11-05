Golden Matrix’s Latin America pivot gains traction

Golden Matrix delivered third‑quarter revenue of US$47.3 million, up from US$41.0 million a year ago, and achieved a net profit of roughly US$0.4 million after previously reporting a net loss of US$3.3 million. A margin of 56% on gross profit (US$26.4 million) reveals improved cost discipline and scalable platform leverage.

Crucially, the company emphasises that Latin America has been a “key influence” this quarter. In its core operator brand Meridianbet, which operates in Brazil and European jurisdictions, revenues climbed 26% year‑on‑year to US$32.5 million. Online casino gross gaming revenue rose 30% to US$14.6 million, spurred by turnover growth of 35 per cent to US$485 million. Sports betting revenue advanced 25% to US$13.3 million, while new player registrations jumped 70% and total depositors rose 25 per cent. These are strong user‑engagement signals that suggest market momentum beyond one‑off promotions.

On the B2B side, Golden Matrix’s platform division, GMAG, generated steady revenue of US$3.5 million, with growth exceeding 40% in emerging regions (notably Brazil and Mexico) as the business added 12 new game providers through an AI‑driven integration initiative. The operator further flagged that this upgrade is expected to boost the operator count by 10% in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, its raffle business RKings reported US$7.4 million revenue (up 14%) aided by a new CRM rollout planned for completion in Q4, targeting better lifetime customer value.

