Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gold finds calm before key US labour and policy signals

Cora Gold Ltd

Gold has held near the US $4,100 per ounce threshold as market participants weigh two primary forces: expectations about the Federal Reserve’s next move and fresh insights into the US labour market. With minutes from the Fed’s recent meeting due shortly and the delayed non‑farm payrolls print on the horizon, bullion is navigating a zone of caution. According to recent data, spot gold moved to about $4,112.50 per ounce and December futures followed closely, reflecting a roughly 1.1 % uplift.

Weaker jobless claims, which recently rose to a two‑month high, have added credibility to the view that the labour market may be softening. If this interpretation holds, it increases the probability of dovish Fed commentary or even early hints of rate cuts, which tend to support non‑yielding assets like gold.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cora Gold Ltd

Gold finds calm before key US labour and policy signals

Gold hovers at the US $4,100 mark as investors await labour data and Fed minutes for the next move.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold moves into rare territory as investor focus shifts

Gold has broken above $4,000 per ounce as weakening dollar dynamics and shifting Fed expectations prompt investors to reassess portfolio risk and safe-haven allocations.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold prices climb as macro signals shift beneath the surface

Gold prices are climbing as shifting macro signals prompt investors to rethink where it fits in a changing multi-asset landscape.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold prices climb as dollar softens and physical demand tightens

Gold prices climb as dollar softens and physical demand tightens, signalling a shift in long-term positioning.
Cora Gold Ltd

Gold prices climb as trade sentiment shifts and rate bets rebalance

Gold edges higher as shifting rate expectations and trade signals reposition the metal back into focus.
Cora Gold Ltd

Renewed confidence surrounds gold as demand defies expectation

Gold’s latest highs reflect more than safe-haven buying, regional demand and festival-fuelled value purchases are shifting its long-term narrative.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple