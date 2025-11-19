Gold finds calm before key US labour and policy signals

Gold has held near the US $4,100 per ounce threshold as market participants weigh two primary forces: expectations about the Federal Reserve’s next move and fresh insights into the US labour market. With minutes from the Fed’s recent meeting due shortly and the delayed non‑farm payrolls print on the horizon, bullion is navigating a zone of caution. According to recent data, spot gold moved to about $4,112.50 per ounce and December futures followed closely, reflecting a roughly 1.1 % uplift.

Weaker jobless claims, which recently rose to a two‑month high, have added credibility to the view that the labour market may be softening. If this interpretation holds, it increases the probability of dovish Fed commentary or even early hints of rate cuts, which tend to support non‑yielding assets like gold.

