Gold moves into rare territory with relentless strength

Cora Gold Ltd

Gold is trading near 3,844 dollars an ounce, up around 47% since the start of the year. The move is striking for its consistency, with seven consecutive weeks of gains. A surge of this duration has quietened the usual scepticism around overbought signals, as momentum has been matched by tangible flows.

In parallel, U.S. politics and monetary policy are adding fresh layers of support. The government shutdown has created uncertainty over economic data and fiscal management, while markets are widely anticipating a rate cut from the Federal Reserve in October.

Technically, gold is trading with conviction above moving averages that many consider pivotal. Analysts point to resistance levels around 3,850, 3,900, and the psychological 4,000 mark, with a break through 3,900 likely to act as a catalyst for further buying. Even if short-term pullbacks occur, support around 3,793 to 3,800 and at the 20-day moving average near 3,713 provide natural levels where capital is likely to re-enter.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports strong exploration results at Madina Foulbé Project in Senegal

Cora Gold has reported positive exploration progress at its Madina Foulbé Project in eastern Senegal, identifying multiple gold anomalies across four key targets.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold updates Reserves and Feasibility Study at Sanankoro project

Cora Gold has announced updated reserves and the results of a new Definitive Feasibility Study for its Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali. The study reports a 26% increase in Probable Reserves to 531 koz at 1.13 g/t gold and outlines a post-tax IRR of 65%, a 1.1-year payback period, and US$479m projected free cash flow over a 10.2-year mine life.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold posts resource growth and advances Sanankoro development

Cora Gold has announced its unaudited interim results for H1 2025, highlighting a +1 million ounce Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, a 13% increase from 2022. The company advanced its Definitive Feasibility Study, raised £1.55m to fund development, and is engaging with authorities on a mining permit.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports processing optimisation at Sanankoro

Cora Gold Ltd has announced promising results from metallurgical tests at its Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, aiming to optimise processing and reduce costs.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold publishes 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Cora Gold Ltd announces its 2024 Annual Report and 2025 AGM details, inviting shareholders to participate online or in-person for effective engagement.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports 2024 results as Sanankoro advances towards construction

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) announces its 2024 audited results, highlighting advancements in the Sanankoro Gold Project and upcoming 2025 AGM details.

