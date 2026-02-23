Gold holds strategic ground above $5,000

Gold has re-established itself above the US$5,000 per ounce level, with prices recently trading beyond US$5,100 as investors reassess geopolitical and policy risk. The move comes despite a US Supreme Court decision concerning tariff authority that might otherwise have eased market uncertainty. Instead, bullion showed resilience.

Recent trading saw gold futures climb to around US$5,160 per ounce in early Asian dealings, reinforcing the perception that the market is prepared to sustain higher nominal price levels. While tariff policy developments in the United States had the potential to temper safe haven demand, the metal’s response indicates that investors are focused elsewhere.

Gold’s traditional function as a store of value in periods of instability appears to be regaining prominence. Rather than reacting primarily to trade policy headlines, capital flows suggest positioning ahead of possible geopolitical disruption.

