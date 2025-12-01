Copper prices climb as supply tightens across the chain

Copper’s ascent to record highs is a tightening that has taken hold across the entire supply chain. While headlines point to price records, the underlying story is one of structural strain meeting long-term demand conviction.

At the centre of this dynamic is a reduction in refined copper output, with smelters in China reportedly cutting production in response to weak processing terms. This move appears to be a defensive response to shrinking margins, with less concentrate available and terms worsening for those trying to extract value from it. Meanwhile, broader mining output remains under pressure, with logistical constraints and resource challenges limiting new flows.

Demand, by contrast, continues to show resilience. Copper’s role in the energy transition is well established, and investors are acutely aware of the metal’s critical function in electrification. As grids are upgraded, EV infrastructure expands, and renewable projects ramp up, the need for stable and scalable copper supply becomes more urgent.

Elemental Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:ELE, TSX:ELE) is a globally diverse, gold-focused portfolio featuring world-class royalties contributing to peer-leading revenue and strong growth.