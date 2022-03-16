Twitter
Glencore AGM to be held on 28 April 2022

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 on its website www.glencore.com as required by DTR 4.1.3 R and 6.3.5 R; and submitted a copy of the Annual Report to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) National Storage Mechanism in accordance with LR 9.6.1 R.

The Annual Report will shortly be available for inspection on the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism: fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Glencore will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2022. Further details will be available in the notice of meeting, which will be released later this month.

The Appendix to this announcement contains the following additional information which has been extracted from the Annual Report for the purposes of compliance with DTR 4.1.12 R and 6.3.5 R only:

·      a description of principal risks and uncertainties;

·      a note on related party transactions; and

·      the Directors’ Responsibilities Statement.

The Appendix should be read in conjunction with Glencore’s Preliminary Results Announcement issued on 15 February 2022 (including the notice on forward looking statements at the end of that announcement). Together these constitute the material required by DTR 4.1.12 R and 6.3.5 R to be communicated to the media in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service. This announcement should be read in conjunction with and is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report.

Page and note references in the text below refer to page numbers and notes in the Annual Report and terms defined in that document have the same meanings in these extracts.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group’s operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

