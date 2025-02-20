Gilead Sciences, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$107.03’, now 1.7% Upside Potential

Gilead Sciences, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GILD) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $126.00 and $82.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $107.03. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $105.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day MA is $94.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to $81.74. The market capitalization for the company is 134.16B. The current share price for the company is: $107.65 USD

The potential market cap would be $136,435,099,161 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 283.29, revenue per share of $23.06 and a 11.22% return on assets.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis and cancer. The Company offers products in HIV, Onocolgy, Liver Disease, Vekulaery, and Other. Under HIV, it offers Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, and Truvada. Its Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog RNA polymerase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Under oncology it offers cell therapy containing Tecartus and Yescarta. Under this Liver Disease consists of Chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) (Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir and Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir) and Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) / hepatitis delta virus (HDV) (Vemlidy and Viread). The Company’s other products include AmBisome and Letairis. It also operates a portfolio of small molecule inhibitors targeting PARP1 for oncology and MK2 for inflammatory diseases.