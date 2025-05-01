Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Stock Analysis: Unlocking a Potential 39% Upside with Robust Product Offerings

Broker Ratings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a powerhouse in the specialty industrial machinery sector, offers a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on its diverse energy technology portfolio and projected stock upside. With a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, Generac is strategically positioned within the industrials sector, focusing on innovative energy solutions that address both residential and commercial needs.

Currently trading at $114.38, Generac’s stock has experienced a modest price change of 0.01% recently. However, investors should note the stock’s 52-week range of $101.92 to $195.11, indicating significant volatility but also potential for substantial upside. Analysts have set a target price range of $122.00 to $205.00, with an average target of $159.15, suggesting a notable potential upside of 39.14%.

Generac’s valuation metrics reveal a forward P/E ratio of 13.11, which is attractive compared to its industry peers, especially considering its robust revenue growth of 5.90%. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stands at 5.73, supported by a commendable return on equity of 13.80%. These figures highlight Generac’s profitability and efficient use of shareholder capital, factors that should entice value-focused investors.

Despite the lack of a trailing P/E ratio and other valuation metrics, Generac’s performance metrics, such as a free cash flow of $488.26 million, underscore its financial health and capacity for reinvestment in growth opportunities. However, the absence of a dividend yield and a 0% payout ratio might be a consideration for income-seeking investors.

Analyst sentiment towards Generac leans positively, with 16 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and only 1 sell rating. The consensus reflects confidence in Generac’s strategic direction and product pipeline, particularly as it expands its offerings in smart home solutions, battery storage systems, and commercial energy management devices.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s recent RSI (14) of 89.03 suggests it is currently overbought, a factor investors should watch closely. The moving averages, with the 50-day at 124.87 and the 200-day at 151.25, indicate the stock is trading below these levels, potentially signaling an entry opportunity should the stock price rebound.

Generac’s extensive product portfolio, which includes residential and industrial generators, smart home devices, and energy storage systems, positions it well to capitalize on growing energy demands and the push towards sustainable solutions. The company’s distribution network, encompassing independent dealers, national retailers, and e-commerce platforms, further enhances its market reach and customer engagement.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Generac’s longstanding presence in the energy technology space underscores its resilience and adaptability in a rapidly evolving market. For investors seeking exposure to a company with strong growth potential and a diversified product lineup, Generac Holdings Inc. presents a compelling case. The potential for a 39% upside, coupled with robust revenue growth and strategic product development, makes GNRC a stock to watch closely in the coming months.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    News Corporation (NWS) Stock Analysis: Valuation Insights and Analyst Consensus

    Broker Ratings

    Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Stock Analysis: Insights into Growth Potential and Analyst Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Stock Analysis: Navigating the 5.04% Potential Upside with Strategic Insights

    Broker Ratings

    Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Investor Outlook: Exploring a Potential 15% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Stock Analysis: Potential Upside Amidst Robust Revenue Growth

    Broker Ratings

    Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 19% Potential Upside in the Gold Sector

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.