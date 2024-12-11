Follow us on:

Gamma Communications PLC 14.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Gamma Communications PLC with ticker (LON:GAMA) now has a potential upside of 14.3% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Gamma Communications PLC share price of 1,662 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 14.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,020 (52 week low) and 1,918 (52 week high) with an average of 209,127 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,572,544,385.

