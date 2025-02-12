Follow us on:

Diverse Income Trust confirms it expects at least to maintain the full year dividend

Diverse Income Trust plc

Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) has declared a second interim dividend of 1.05 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2025, payable on 30 May 2025 to shareholders on the register on 21 March 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 20 March 2025.

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP), which is managed by its registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 11 April 2025.

The Board expects at least to maintain the full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

Diverse Income Trust plc invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and medium sized companies.

