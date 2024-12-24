Follow us on:

GameStop Corp. Share Price Target ‘$10.00’, now -66.5% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
GameStop Corp. which can be found using ticker (GME) now have 1 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘sell’. The target price High/Low ranges between $10.00 and $10.00 and has a mean share price target at $10.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $29.82 this indicates there is a potential downside of -66.5%. The 50 day MA is $25.64 and the 200 day moving average is $21.87. The market cap for the company is 13.81B. The current share price for the company is: $30.90 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,629,818,892 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 154.5, revenue per share of $13.97 and a 0.04% return on assets.

GameStop Corp. is focused on offering games, entertainment products and technology through its stores and e-commerce platforms. It operates through four geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. It offers a range of products in various categories, which include hardware and accessories, software, and collectibles. It offers new and pre-owned gaming platforms from the various console and personal computer (PC) manufacturers, which include the Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. Its accessories consist of controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products and memory cards. It also sells a variety of in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content (DLC) and full-game downloads. Its Collectibles consist of apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products and its digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. Its stores and ecommerce sites operate under the names GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania.

