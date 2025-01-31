GameStop Corp. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -63.6% Downside Potential

GameStop Corp. with ticker code (GME) have now 1 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $10.00 and $10.00 calculating the mean target price we have $10.00. Now with the previous closing price of $27.51 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -63.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and the 200 day moving average is $23.91. The market cap for the company is 12.51B. The stock price is currently at: $27.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,545,958,479 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 139.95, revenue per share of $13.97 and a 0.04% return on assets.

GameStop Corp. is focused on offering games, entertainment products and technology through its stores and e-commerce platforms. It operates through four geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. It offers a range of products in various categories, which include hardware and accessories, software, and collectibles. It offers new and pre-owned gaming platforms from the various console and personal computer (PC) manufacturers, which include the Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. Its accessories consist of controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products and memory cards. It also sells a variety of in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content (DLC) and full-game downloads. Its Collectibles consist of apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products and its digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. Its stores and ecommerce sites operate under the names GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania.