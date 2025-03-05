GameStop Corp. Share Price Target ‘$10.00’, now -59.0% Downside Potential

GameStop Corp. with ticker code (GME) now have 1 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $10.00 and $10.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $10.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $24.40 this indicates there is a potential downside of -59.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $28.14 while the 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of 10.86B. Currently the stock stands at: $24.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,449,688,341 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 121.5, revenue per share of $12.08 and a 0.1% return on assets.

GameStop Corp. is focused on offering games, entertainment products and technology through its stores and e-commerce platforms. It operates through four geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. It offers a range of products in various categories, which include hardware and accessories, software, and collectibles. It offers new and pre-owned gaming platforms from the various console and personal computer (PC) manufacturers, which include the Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. Its accessories consist of controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products and memory cards. It also sells a variety of in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content (DLC) and full-game downloads. Its Collectibles consist of apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products and its digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. Its stores and ecommerce sites operate under the names GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania.