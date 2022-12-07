Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Games Workshop appoints John Brewis as Non-Executive Chair

Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) has today announced the appointment of John Brewis as Non-Executive Chair of the Company with effect from 1 January 2023. John has been an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2018. He has been the Senior Independent Director since 2021, Chair of the Remuneration Committee since 2019 and a member of the Audit and Risk and Nomination Committees.

A formal recruitment process was followed with the Nomination Committee working with a third party Board-level recruiter. 

John takes over from Elaine O’Donnell. As referenced in our recent Annual Report, Elaine O’Donnell will be stepping down from the role of Non-Executive Chair and Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2023 as she has served as a director for nine years, two as Chair.

Games Workshop Group will be appointing a new Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee as well as seeking a new Non-Executive Director in due course.

The whole Board would like to thank out-going Chair Elaine O’Donnell for her long service.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.