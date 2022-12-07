Games Workshop appoints John Brewis as Non-Executive Chair

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) has today announced the appointment of John Brewis as Non-Executive Chair of the Company with effect from 1 January 2023. John has been an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2018. He has been the Senior Independent Director since 2021, Chair of the Remuneration Committee since 2019 and a member of the Audit and Risk and Nomination Committees.

A formal recruitment process was followed with the Nomination Committee working with a third party Board-level recruiter.

John takes over from Elaine O’Donnell. As referenced in our recent Annual Report, Elaine O’Donnell will be stepping down from the role of Non-Executive Chair and Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2023 as she has served as a director for nine years, two as Chair.

Games Workshop Group will be appointing a new Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee as well as seeking a new Non-Executive Director in due course.

The whole Board would like to thank out-going Chair Elaine O’Donnell for her long service.