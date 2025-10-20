Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Galliford Try secures place on The Hyde Group’s £3b affordable homes framework

Galliford Try plc

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Building business has been appointed to a £3 billion affordable homes framework by major Registered Provider (RP), The Hyde Group.

The business has been confirmed on all seven lots of the new Main Contractor framework across the East, South and London regions the 120,000-home RP operates in. The framework runs for five years and is targeting building 1,500 homes per year during that period.

Bill Hocking, Chief Executive of Galliford Try, commented: “Delivering low to mid-rise apartment blocks for the affordable homes market is a key part of our Sustainable Growth Strategy to 2030, and we are delighted to have achieved a place on this major framework with a housing association that has a significant track record in development. We look forward to working with Hyde to bring forward the much-needed high-quality homes that their customers deserve.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple