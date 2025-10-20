Galliford Try secures place on The Hyde Group’s £3b affordable homes framework

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Building business has been appointed to a £3 billion affordable homes framework by major Registered Provider (RP), The Hyde Group.

The business has been confirmed on all seven lots of the new Main Contractor framework across the East, South and London regions the 120,000-home RP operates in. The framework runs for five years and is targeting building 1,500 homes per year during that period.

Bill Hocking, Chief Executive of Galliford Try, commented: “Delivering low to mid-rise apartment blocks for the affordable homes market is a key part of our Sustainable Growth Strategy to 2030, and we are delighted to have achieved a place on this major framework with a housing association that has a significant track record in development. We look forward to working with Hyde to bring forward the much-needed high-quality homes that their customers deserve.”