Future Acquisition of TI Media cleared

Future plc (LON:FUTR), the global platform for specialist media, today announced an update on the acquisition of TI Media. The Group announced the proposed acquisition of TI Media on 30 October 2019, with the completion of the deal conditional upon clearance from the Competition and Markets Authority.

Following a consultation, the CMA has accepted the remedies offered and will not be referring the acquisition of TI Media to a phase 2 investigation. The acquisition is therefore cleared to proceed and is expected to complete shortly.

Future plc is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom’s Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom’s Hardware.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 75 publications and over 568 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.5 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

