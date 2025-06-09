Follow us on:

FTSE 100 powers toward record high as global trade winds shift

Fidelity

London’s premier blue-chip index is on the cusp of breaking new ground, with the FTSE 100 climbing within touching distance of its all-time high. As the trading week opens, investor optimism is building across global markets, fuelled by a rare alignment of geopolitical progress, robust economic data, and strategic corporate manoeuvres.

Today’s market tone is being set by high-stakes trade negotiations between the United States and China, currently underway in London. Against a backdrop of a 90-day economic truce, the talks are seen as pivotal in shaping the future of global supply chains, with rare-earth exports and technological access forming the crux of the discussions. The very fact that both Washington and Beijing are engaging in face-to-face diplomacy has ignited market confidence, suggesting that a path to de-escalation is possible.

The FTSE 100 opened in bullish fashion, extending gains from last week and inching within 34 points of its historical intraday peak. Investors are closely watching the index’s performance, as a record high would reinforce London’s status as a resilient financial hub despite broader macroeconomic uncertainties. Asian equities mirrored this enthusiasm, with benchmark indices in Tokyo and Hong Kong both posting solid gains. Stronger-than-expected jobs data from the US added fuel to the fire, reinforcing hopes that global demand is holding steady.

Gold prices have also surged, crossing the symbolic $3,300 mark per ounce, a sign that investors are hedging geopolitical risks even while embracing risk-on sentiment in equities. The weaker US dollar has added further tailwinds for commodity-linked plays, boosting confidence in UK-listed miners and exporters.

In corporate news, the tech sector has captured attention with a bold acquisition move. Semiconductor powerhouse Qualcomm has announced a £2.4 billion offer to acquire Cambridge-based chip designer Alphawave, offering shareholders a premium approaching 90%. This surprise bid reflects the intensifying race for advanced chip design capabilities, especially as supply chain independence becomes a geopolitical imperative. The proposed acquisition underlines the UK’s strategic value in the global tech ecosystem and could trigger a re-rating of domestic tech assets.

Advertising giant WPP is also in focus, following the announcement that CEO Mark Read will step down by the end of the year. His tenure has been marked by a digital transformation of the business and a return to profitability. A formal succession process is now underway, and investors will be watching closely to see who takes the reins of one of the world’s largest communications groups. Stability in leadership and clarity of vision will be key to maintaining investor confidence in the group’s next phase of growth.

Meanwhile, across continental Europe, indices are treading water as market participants await further cues from the US-China dialogue and incoming inflation and wage data. This measured approach suggests that while optimism is rising, markets remain sensitive to the tone and outcome of international negotiations.

As the week unfolds, all eyes will remain on the FTSE 100’s ability to push through its record threshold. A breakout would be more than symbolic—it would reflect a renewed confidence in British equities, underpinned by strong global demand, a softer dollar, and the UK’s role in global strategic industries. For investors, the alignment of macroeconomic resilience, geopolitical negotiation, and corporate dynamism presents a compelling case to stay positioned in UK equities.

The FTSE 100, home to the UK’s top publicly listed companies, spans sectors including finance, energy, consumer goods, and technology. Often viewed as a barometer of Britain’s economic health and international investor sentiment, its movements are closely watched by global institutions and retail investors alike.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

