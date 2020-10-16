FTSE 100 in a sea of green as it recoups half the weeks losses

The FTSE 100 Index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) saw most over 90% of its consituants making gains today bringing the index up over 1.6% at the time of writing. Rolls-Royce Holdings lead the pack with an increase of 9.7%, 19 points higher than the previous close and a volume of GBp 18.32M. Experian, Just Eat Takeaway.com and RELX all made gains of over 4% while Lloyds Banking Group plc saw GBp 62.23M in volume but only managed to increase 0.86%.

The biggest losses today were from Land Securities Group plc with their share price dropping since it posted its September rent collection notice showing that 62% of net rent was paid within five working days, compared with 95% for the equivalent period last year. The company had dropped 2.55%.

Other losses today came from BT Group, British Land Company and Barratt Development plc.

