FTI Consulting, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 20.2% Upside Potential

FTI Consulting, Inc. with ticker code (FCN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $275.00 and $212.00 calculating the average target price we see $243.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $202.52 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $212.31 while the 200 day moving average is $214.73. The company has a market cap of 7.26B. The current share price for the company is: $201.85 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,723,481,197 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.15, revenue per share of $106.21 and a 7.56% return on assets.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a business advisory company. Its segments include Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of its clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting provides law firms, companies, government entities, and private equity firms with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services in risk and investigations and disputes. The Economic Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, and government entities with analyses of economic issues for use in international arbitration and legal and regulatory proceedings. The Technology segment provides information governance, privacy and security and corporate legal operations solutions. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications and public affairs.