Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fresnillo Plc publishes its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has confirmed that copies of the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting are available:

46566-fresnillo-ar24-webDownload

The Company also confirms that it has submitted a copy of each of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

  • 2024 Annual Report & Accounts
  • 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting
  • 2025 Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting

Fresnillo’s Annual General Meeting will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday 20 May 2025 at No.11 Cavendish Square (King’s Fund entrance) London W1G 0AN.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Fresnillo plc reports significant revenue and profit growth in FY results

    Fresnillo plc reports strong 2024 financial results, driven by higher precious metal prices and operational efficiencies, marking a significant year of growth.

    Fresnillo Plc reports solid year of production, ahead of guidance

    Fresnillo plc reports strong Q4 2024 production, with gold output surpassing guidance. Silver, lead, and zinc production show resilience and growth.
    Broker Ratings

    Fresnillo Plc 11.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Fresnillo Plc 14.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Fresnillo Plc -1.1% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Fresnillo Plc 12.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.