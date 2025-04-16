Fresnillo Plc publishes its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has confirmed that copies of the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting are available:

The Company also confirms that it has submitted a copy of each of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

2024 Annual Report & Accounts

2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting

2025 Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting



Fresnillo’s Annual General Meeting will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday 20 May 2025 at No.11 Cavendish Square (King’s Fund entrance) London W1G 0AN.