Frenkel Topping Group Elaine Cullen-Grant steps up as CFO

Frenkel Topping Group plc (LON:FEN), the specialist independent financial advisor and asset manager focused on asset protection for vulnerable clients, today announced that Elaine Cullen-Grant, who has been Group Financial Controller at Frenkel Topping since May 2009, will join the Board of the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Elaine succeeds Stephen Bentley who will be retiring on 01 March 2020.

Elaine qualified as a Chartered Management Accountant in 2010 and, prior to joining Frenkel Topping, was a Financial Reporting Accountant at Carillion Utility Services and worked in various finance functions at Bupa. She has worked closely with Stephen over the years and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer upon his retirement.

Notice of Results

The Company had previously expected to announce its audited final results on Thursday, 9 April but will postpone the announcement until Tuesday, 21 April to avoid the Easter holidays.

Richard Fraser, Frenkel Topping Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to have appointed Elaine as Chief Financial Officer and it is particularly pleasing to make this very well-deserved promotion from within the Frenkel team. Elaine’s deep knowledge of the business will ensure a seamless transition as Stephen retires. “On behalf of the Board and the employees at Frenkel Topping, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Stephen for his commitment and contribution to the business and we wish him a well-earned and happy retirement.”

Stephen Bentley, outgoing Chief Financial Officer, said: “It is a privilege to have worked at Frenkel Topping and I leave behind a business which is robust and delivering upon its strategic aims. The real driving force of the business is its people, their integrity and the care they provide their clients and I am very proud to have worked with such a fantastic team. The Company is strongly positioned with a bright future and I look forward to see it go from strength to strength.”

Elaine Nicola Cullen-Grant (née Grant) aged 45 has no current directorships or partnerships and nor has she held any in the past 5 years.

Elaine currently holds no Ordinary Shares in the Company.

