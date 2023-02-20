Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Frasers Group new share buyback programme

Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS) has announced today that it intends to commence a new share buyback programme from today’s date for the period up to and including the last trading day prior to the Company’s financial year end on 30th April 2023.

The aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under the Programme will be no greater than £80,000,000. The maximum number of shares that may be purchased under the Programme will be 10,000,000 ordinary shares.

The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of the Frasers Group.

The Programme will be conducted within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the general authority to repurchase shares granted by the Company’s shareholders at the 2022 annual general meeting and Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules. A buy-back of ordinary shares on any trading day may exceed the 25% of the average daily trading volume specified in the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buyback programmes. The shares repurchased by the Frasers will be held in treasury pending cancellation or re-issue.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Want to share this post on a forum? Use this forum friendly link: https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/frasers-group-new-share-buyback-programme/4121106861
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.