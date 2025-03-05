Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$81.93’, now 29.8% Upside Potential

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FBIN) have now 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $94.00 and $68.00 and has a mean share price target at $81.93. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $63.11 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 29.8%. The 50 day MA is $69.56 while the 200 day moving average is $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of 7.50B. Currently the stock stands at: $61.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,737,499,967 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.86, revenue per share of $36.93 and a 7.31% return on assets.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. is a home, security and commercial building products company. The Company operates through two segments: Water Innovations and Outdoors & Security. Its Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks and waste disposals, predominantly under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa and Shaws brands. Its Outdoors & Security segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand, storm, screen and security doors under the Larson brand, composite decking, railing and cladding under the Fiberon brand, and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. It sells its products through a range of sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce and other retail outlets.